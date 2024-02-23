"This is beginning of arrival of Ram Rajya...": Rajnath Singh

By Suchitra Mukherjee Hailing the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that this moment has marked the arrival of Ram Rajya in the country.

Addressing the Ashwamedh Mahayagya programme held by All World Gayatri Pariwar (AWGP) in Navi Mumbai, Rajnath Singh said, "Now Lord Shri Ram has arrived in Ayodhya, and it is certain that Ram Rajya will be established in the coming times. Let me say clearly that this is the beginning of the arrival of Ram Rajya." Rajnath Singh further stated that a grand Ram temple has been built in Ayodhya due to the efforts of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"See the efforts of the government, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, that today a grand Ram temple has been built in Ayodhya. Lord Ramlalla has come out of the tent and is now living in his grand palace," he said. He further said that the meaning of Ram Rajya is a symbol of India's progress in the fields of education, health, and constitutional values.

"The meaning of Ram Rajya is not an imaginary concept," he said while adding that Prime Minister Modi has set a target of making India a developed nation by 2047. Trying to connect the concept of Ram Rajya with the operations of the Indian Army, Rajnath Singh said, "We all know that Lord Ram was invincible. Not only was he mighty, he also had the Chaturangini army of Ayodhya. We have to follow in the footsteps of Lord Ram and increase our military power and our defence capability to become the most capable military power in the world."

Defence Minister further stated that not only has the BJP-led Centre brought about necessary reforms in the forces, but the government has also ensured that there is continuous growth in the defence industry and research so that a strong and self-reliant India can be built. "Our Ram Rajya will mean a prosperous India, an educated and healthy India, and an India with a capable military power, where constitutional values are respected," he added.

He also mentioned that "Ashwamedha Yagya will add an important chapter in India's journey to cultural glory". "It will play an important role in restoring India's prestige on the global stage," Rajnath Singh said.

Adding that India provides a unique perspective on seeing the entire creation, Rajnath Singh said, "Millennia ago, the sages of India demonstrated remarkable foresight by recognising the significance of balance and harmony in the cosmos." Rajanth Singh further said that once you internalise balance and harmony, you look at things broadly rather than narrowly. "Then you move not towards hatred but towards inclusiveness," he said.

"Our heritage advocates an equilibrium between the microcosm and the macrocosm, and between the soul and the surrounding environment. Western countries look at materialism and spirituality from different perspectives," he said. He also said that Ashwamedha Yagya was considered a great medium to demonstrate one's power and dominance.

"This Ashwamedha Yagya is not about annexing the land of any state or its borders to our state, rather, it is about reaching the hearts of the people," Rajnath Singh said. "If at any time India has been known to the whole world, it has been known not only based on its political and economic progress but also because of its cultural and spiritual progress. A powerful nation like India, which had such emperors, could conquer the world. If a mighty nation like India, from where even Alexander came and returned, talks about spiritual strength, then it is a big thing in itself," he added.

He also mentioned that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is moving forward with a complete integration of progress and tradition. "Not only are we progressing in the world from an economic, political, and military point of view, but our cultural values are also being accepted by the world today," he said. (ANI)

