Republicans need to make sure they work to avert needless govt shutdown, White House says

Republicans in the U.S. Congress need to make sure they do the work to avert a needless government shutdown, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing on Friday.

Hardline House Republicans on Wednesday asked Speaker Mike Johnson to abandon talks with Senate Democrats on bipartisan spending legislation to avoid a government shutdown and instead implement an automatic spending cut agreed to by his predecessor.

