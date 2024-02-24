Republicans need to make sure they work to avert needless govt shutdown, White House says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-02-2024 01:01 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 01:01 IST
- Country:
- United States
Republicans in the U.S. Congress need to make sure they do the work to avert a needless government shutdown, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing on Friday.
Hardline House Republicans on Wednesday asked Speaker Mike Johnson to abandon talks with Senate Democrats on bipartisan spending legislation to avoid a government shutdown and instead implement an automatic spending cut agreed to by his predecessor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- House
- Senate
- Republicans
- U.S.
- Democrats
- Mike Johnson
- Karine Jean-Pierre
- White House
- Hardline
- Congress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; Illumina forecasts flat 2024 sales as sluggish demand drags on and more
Democrats pick up seat in US House as Suozzi wins in New York
ANALYSIS-Democrats bungle Biden age concerns, some critics say
ANALYSIS-Democrats bungle Biden age concerns, some critics say
Democrats seek US House seat vacated by Republican George Santos