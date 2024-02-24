BJP will win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has exuded confidence in the BJP winning all 25 seats of Rajasthan in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Union minister also expressed confidence of the BJP-led NDA forming the government at the Centre with a strong majority.

Shekhawat said whether it is construction of the Ram Mandir, the abrogation of Article 370 or resolving the issue of Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, it may indirectly benefit the BJP in the elections but the party does this work not for votes but to change the lives of the people.

''I do not see any challenge in winning 25 out of 25 seats in the state. The trend of forming a government with absolute majority since 2014 is there,'' Shekhawat told PTI videos here.

''As far as elections are concerned, the BJP is not a party with a machine to win the elections but the BJP is a party which has been continuously increasing its presence since its inception by being active on issues of social concern, national importance and local issues,'' he added.

Shekhawat said the ''result of BJP workers' continuous struggle was that we uprooted the Congress''.

''On the basis of the same confidence, I can say that the way BJP worked to change the country under the leadership of the prime minister, it will again win with a huge majority,'' he said, adding the NDA will cross the 400-mark this time.

Shekhawat further said for the BJP, the issues of Ram Mandir and abrogation of Article 370 are not for gaining election benefits. ''It may be possible to get benefits from it indirectly in the elections, but these are being used for the benefit of the elections. The commitment of the BJP is to work to bring change in the lives of people,'' he added.

Attacking former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Shekhawat alleged that the Congress leader only did politics on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) issue.

When asked whether he will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Jodhpur this time also, Shekhawat said it is for the BJP to decide because ''there is no tradition in the party that we decide who will get ticket''.

