Fifty-five Nanded corporators follow in Ashok Chavan's footsteps, join BJP

Fifty-five Congress corporators of the Nanded Waghala civic body on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of former chief minister Ashok Chavan.

Chavan had recently joined the BJP from the Congress and this was his first visit to Nanded since the switch and his unopposed election to the Rajya Sabha.

These corporators joined the BJP due to their faith in the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said in a post on X.

The Congress has 73 seats in the 81-member Nanded Waghala Municipal Corporation body.

More corporators will join the BJP in the future, said former Congress MLA Amar Rajurkar, who had quit the along with Chavan.

