Centre adopts 'anti-Kerala' stand as people of state reject Sangh Parivar politics, alleges Vijayan
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday charged the union government with adopting an anti-Kerala stand and choking the state financially as the people have rejected the sangh parivar and their politics. People of the state are not recognising the sangh parivar and their politics, as a result of which the BJP has failed to gain foothold in Kerala, he said.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday charged the union government with adopting an ''anti-Kerala'' stand and 'choking' the state financially as the people have rejected the sangh parivar and their politics. People of the state are not recognising the sangh parivar and their politics, as a result of which the BJP has failed to gain foothold in Kerala, he said. Vijayan was speaking after laying foundation stone of a memorial building for CPI (M) strongman late Azhikodan Raghavan. ''Is it appropriate to persecute a state and it's people using the Centre's power as the BJP has failed to win seats here?'' the CM asked. He claimed that the Centre was intervening into the state's affairs in violation of principles enshrined in the Constitution and imposing restrictions on its borrowing limit. ''The union government is adopting an anti-Kerala stand as they have no love for the state,'' the Left leader added. He also accused the Congress-led UDF opposition of not strongly opposing the Centre for its approach towards Kerala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- anti-Kerala
- Kerala
- Left
- Azhikodan Raghavan
- Constitution
- Pinarayi Vijayan
- Congress
ALSO READ
UPA did not put nation first, left economy in tatters by putting family first: FM Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.
Elected representative cannot go against will of electorate: Kerala HC on defection
ABVP, Left outfits clash at JNU during general body meeting
"Anti-central agitation is a new beginning...": Kerala CM on protest in Delhi
Kerala Govt counters Union Government's claim, says Centre accounts approximately 60 per cent of total debt