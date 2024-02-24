KPK Assembly session called on Feb 28

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to form a government for the third consecutive time in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province when the Assembly session is held on February 28.

"Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Province Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday summoned the session of the provincial assembly on February 28 for the election of Chief Minister of the province," an order issued from the office of the governor said.

The KPK Assembly has a total strength of 145 members including 10 women and four minorities elected against reserved seats.

Since Khan's PTI-backed candidates have obtained clear-cut majority in the provincial legislature – polling for which was held on February 8 along with that for the National Assembly – therefore, PTI is in a comfortable position to form the third consecutive solo government in the the province.

PTI supremo Imran Khan has nominated Ali Amin Gandapur as the party's chief ministerial candidate.

The assembly session has been called to administer the oath to the newly elected members of the House, the order read.

Outgoing Speaker of the Assembly Mushtaq Ghani would administer oaths to the newly elected members of the house. The new house would then elect a new Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the house and would also elect the Chief Minister of the province.

