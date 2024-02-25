One third of South Carolina Republicans would spurn Trump if he were convicted-exit poll
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2024 03:38 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 03:38 IST
Some 32% of voters in South Carolina's Republican presidential primary contest think Donald Trump would not be fit for the presidency if he were convicted of a crime, according to the preliminary results of an exit poll conducted on Saturday by Edison Research.
The poll gathered responses from 1,508 voters in the Republican contest. Updated results will be available as more responses are gathered.
