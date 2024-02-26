Left Menu

Fresh protests erupted in parts of trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in West Bengal on Monday as locals ransacked properties of local TMC leaders, accused of tormenting villagers in the region, police said.Armed with sticks, they attacked a few houses in Bermajur area of Sandeshkhali, venting their fury against local TMC panchayat leader Shankar Sardar, a senior officer said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-02-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 13:55 IST
Houses of local TMC leaders ransacked in Sandeshkhali
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Fresh protests erupted in parts of trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in West Bengal on Monday as locals ransacked properties of local TMC leaders, accused of tormenting villagers in the region, police said.

Armed with sticks, they attacked a few houses in Bermajur area of Sandeshkhali, venting their fury against local TMC panchayat leader Shankar Sardar, a senior officer said. Shankar, an accused of land grabbing, was not at home but his family members were beaten up by the villagers, he said.

''The police for years did nothing. That is why we are doing everything to get back our land,'' a protester said.

However, Shankar’s family denied the charge.

The police later entered the area and tried to pacify the protesters.

The fresh protests erupted after a TMC delegation visited the restive Sandeshkhali for the second consecutive day on Sunday and heard the grievances of villagers who have been protesting against alleged atrocities by local leaders of the ruling party.

The riverine Sandeshkhali area -- situated on the borders of the Sundarbans, about 100 kilometres from Kolkata -- has been on the boil for more than a month with protests against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, who is absconding, and his supporters.

The unrest in the area stems from accusations against Shahjahan and his supporters of land grabbing and sexual assault with the local TMC strongman evading authorities since a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5.

