Left Menu

Kremlin calls claim that Russia pressured Alexei Navalny's mother absurd

Their statements should be treated accordingly." Asked if appeals made to Putin by Navalny's mother and Yulia, his wife, had helped speed the body's handover, Peskov said that the Russian president had not been involved in the process. "The head of state does not manage these issues in any way.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 16:18 IST
Kremlin calls claim that Russia pressured Alexei Navalny's mother absurd

(Recasts, adds Kremlin quotes paragraphs 6-10) MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) -

The Kremlin on Monday called allegations that Russian authorities had pressured the mother of Alexei Navalny over her son's funeral absurd, saying President Vladimir Putin had not been involved in decisions on Navalny's body. A spokeswoman for Navalny, who suddenly died aged 47 at an Arctic penal colony on Feb. 16,

said on Friday that Russian authorities had given his 69-year-old mother Lyudmila an ultimatum: Agree within three hours to lay him to rest without a public funeral or he would be buried at the prison.

Navalny's mother had complained

a day earlier about the difficulty she was having getting her son's body handed over and had accused Russian investigators of trying to blackmail her over the funeral arrangements. The late opposition politician's body was

handed over to his mother in the Arctic city of Salekhard on Saturday. The arrangements for his burial have yet to be announced.

Asked if he would comment on the alleged official pressure put on Navalny's mother, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday: "I can't comment in any way because the Kremlin has nothing to do with this, so the Kremlin cannot exert pressure. This is another absurd statement by these (Navalny) supporters.

"They are almost all wanted (by the Russian authorities) and almost all of them are abroad. Their statements should be treated accordingly." Asked if appeals made to Putin by Navalny's mother and Yulia, his wife, had helped speed the body's handover, Peskov said that the Russian president had not been involved in the process.

"The head of state does not manage these issues in any way. There are certain services and relevant processes that go in accordance with the established rules for such situations," he said. When asked if Putin had had anything to do with the issues around the body's handover, which Navalny's supporters said had been suspiciously slow, Peskov said "No."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Cities: The Dawn of Urban Energy Efficiency Management

Unraveling the Web of Misinformation: The Role of Social Media in Shaping Public Perception

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024