Kunal Ghosh's remarks on Sheikh show he received state-sponsored protection: BJP

Ghosh had earlier said that Sheikh would be arrested in seven days.About the arrest of Sheikh Shajahan, Abhishek Banerjee was correct.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 16:27 IST
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh's assertion that Shajahan Sheikh will be arrested in seven days shows that he was never on the run and has been given state-sponsored protection in West Bengal, the BJP on Monday alleged.

Sheikh, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman, has been accused of sexual atrocities and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal.

It is a testimony that Sheikh has always been in the sight of the Trinamool Congress leaders, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told reporters.

The TMC leader has admitted that the accused has been given a state-sponsored protection, he said.

The BJP spokesperson alleged that the TMC government in West Bengal suffers from dictatorial and Talibani mindset.

This state government is all about bombs, blasts and saving rapists, and not 'maa, maati and manush' as claimed by the TMC, he alleged. Poonawalla also welcomed the Calcutta High Court's decision on the matter.

The high court clarified that there is no stay on Sheikh's arrest, a point often made by the TMC leaders amid criticism of the state police for not arresting him so far.

Ghosh had earlier said that Sheikh would be arrested in seven days.

''About the arrest of Sheikh Shajahan, Abhishek Banerjee was correct. The matter was stuck in the legal tangle. The opposition was doing politics using this opportunity. Thanks to the High Court today for clarifying the matter and allowing the police to take action. Shajahan will be arrested within seven days,'' he posted on X.

