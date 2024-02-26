Left Menu

CPI announces four candidates for Kerala Lok Sabha seats; fields Annie Raja from Wayanad

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Monday announced candidates for four Kerala Lok Sabha seats, nominating senior party leader Annie Raja to contest from the Wayanad constituency, a seat presently held by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

ANI | Updated: 26-02-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 17:54 IST
CPI announces four candidates for Kerala Lok Sabha seats; fields Annie Raja from Wayanad
CPI announces Annie Raja as its candidate from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Monday announced candidates for four Kerala Lok Sabha seats, nominating senior party leader Annie Raja to contest from the Wayanad constituency, a seat presently held by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Notably, Pannian Raveendran has been nominated from Thiruvananthapuram, VS Sunil Kumar from Thrissur, and Arun Kumar from Mavelikara.

Congress' Rahul Gandhi is currently the MP from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. The Communist Party of India (CPI) is part of the INDIA bloc, which came into existence to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the Lok Sabha elections.

CPI General Secretary D Raja is also one of the member of Coordination Committee and Election Strategy Committee. Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam said that this is a political battle.

"This is a political battle. Personally, I regard Rahul Gandhi as a very good friend, a person with commitment, as a young committed leader of the Congress party, committed to Gandhian and Nehruvian policies, but the point is that while fielding Rahul Gandhi as the candidate from Wayanad, Congress has to answer three political questions," he added. He further asked in this crucial battle of elections, who is the "main enemy of the Congress party, the RSS-led BJP or Left?"

"In the INDIA bloc, it is very clear that the main political enemy is the RSS-led BJP. Is the Congress clear about this?" he asked. He further said that, as far as our party and LDF are concerned, our party doesn't care who is the opponent.

"We will fight for the cause of secular India. We will fight for the Constitution and Gandhian Nehruvian values. We believe that Rahul Gandhi has the right to contest from any seat," he added. Meanwhile, Kerala has a total of 20 Lok Sabha seats.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024