Hungary will approve Sweden's NATO bid on Monday, PM Orban says

Hungary's parliament will ratify Sweden's NATO bid on Monday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told lawmakers in a speech opening the parliament's spring session, ahead of a vote on Swedish membership later in the day.

Hungary will be the last of the 31 members of the alliance to ratify Sweden's membership, after months of foot-dragging by the ruling Fidesz party on the matter.

