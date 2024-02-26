Hungary will approve Sweden's NATO bid on Monday, PM Orban says
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 26-02-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 17:54 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's parliament will ratify Sweden's NATO bid on Monday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told lawmakers in a speech opening the parliament's spring session, ahead of a vote on Swedish membership later in the day.
Hungary will be the last of the 31 members of the alliance to ratify Sweden's membership, after months of foot-dragging by the ruling Fidesz party on the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Swedish
- Fidesz party
- Hungary
- Sweden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese embassy warns Swedish city against closer Taiwan ties
Trump comments on Russia and NATO 'appalling and unhinged,' White House spokesperson
Trump warns NATO ally: Increase defense spending or risk Russian intervention
Trump comments on Russia, NATO 'appalling and unhinged' -White House
Western officials criticize Trump's NATO comments