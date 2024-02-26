DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 26

For other diaries, please see:

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26 ** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron hosts Ukraine summit in Paris. - 1600 GMT

** WARSAW - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting Warsaw, where he will meet with Polish counterpart Donald Tusk. – 0900 GMT ** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosts Iraqi Prime Minister Masrour Barzani at the State Department. – 1600 GMT

** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Poland's Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski at the State Department. – 2100 GMT ABU DHABI - Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore Gan Kim Yong will be visiting Abu Dhabi. (To Feb. 27) GEORGETOWN - Leaders of Caribbean nations will meet in Guyanese capital Georgetown for a CARICOM summit. (To Feb. 28) BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) (To Feb. 29)

ABU DHABI - WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala holds press conference alongside the chair of the WTO's 13th ministerial conference, UAE trade minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi – 0900 GMT. GENEVA, Switzerland - Geneva International Motor Show (to Mar. 3) GENEVA, Switzerland - 55th session of the Human Rights Council. (To Apr. 5) ABU DHABI - World Trade Organization holds ministerial meeting in UAE. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27 ** VIENNA - German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius meets his Austrian counterpart Klaudia Tanner in Vienna.

** LONDON - Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz visits Britain, holds talks with officials, investors. – 0930 GMT ** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets Yemeni counterpart Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak in Moscow. – 1000 GMT

** ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. – 1000 GMT ** MEXICO CITY - Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O is set to attend an event hosted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), where the entity will present an economic study about Mexico. – 1030 GMT

** ISTANBUL - Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek visit Brazil for the G20 meeting. (To March 01) ** KUALA LUMPUR - Cambodian prime minister Hun Manet meets his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim in a state visit.

** PARIS – Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani meets with French President Emmanuel Macron. – 1500 GMT ** SAO PAULO - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen holds a press conference in Sao Paulo.

** BEIJING - At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio will pay a state visit to China. (To March 2) PRAGUE - Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk meet in Prague to discuss Ukraine, defence, EU enlargement, energy, migration. – 0800 GMT TEHRAN - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak visits Iran. (To Feb 28)

PARIS - OECD Economic Survey of Mexico. PRAGUE - Prime Ministers of the Visegrad Group (V4) of Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia meet in Prague to discuss energy security, EU matters, migration. – 1000 GMT

CALGARY, Canada - Special Olympics Canada 2024 Winter Games (to Mar. 2) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28 ** WARSAW - Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere in Poland for a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

** MANILA - Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr visits Australia. (To Feb 29) TIRANA - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will visit Albania where will have bilateral meetings with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and he will also take part in an EU summit that will be held in Tirana. WASHINGTON DC - South Korea's foreign minister Cho Tae-yul to hold a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington to discuss strengthening alliance including their extended deterrence against North Korea.

SAO PAULO - G20 finance ministers meet in Sao Paulo to prepare for the annual presidential summit in November in Rio de Janeiro. (To Feb. 29) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 29 ** SAO PAULO - Press conference at the sidelines of the G20 meeting with German Finance Minister Christian Lindner and Bundesbank head Joachim Nagel. - 1300 GMT - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 1 ** WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to White House.

ROME - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to go to Rome, Italy, to meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella – 1600 GMT. IRAN - Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 2 OTTAWA - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will visit Toronto, Canada. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 3 GLOBAL - International Day for Ear and Hearing. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 4

BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council. (To Mar. 5) MELBOURNE, Australia - ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations. (To Mar. 6) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MARCH 5 SEOUL - Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Republic of Korea. (To March 06)

PRAGUE - French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Prague. MOSCOW – 71st death anniversary of Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda speaks at a panel discussion at an international symposium in Tokyo hosted by the Institute for International Monetary Affairs – 0500 GMT LUANG PRABANG, Laos - ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting +1 Informal Meeting. (To Mar. 7) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 06

TOKYO - Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Japan. (To March 08) LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt delivers his annual budget to parliament. – 1230 GMT - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 7

LUANG PRABANG, Laos - The 30th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Retreat Meeting. (To Mar. 8) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 8

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. – 0200 GMT GLOBAL - International Women's Day. IRELAND - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 10 TIBET – 65th anniversary of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing into exile after a failed uprising. PORTUGAL - Portuguese Assembly of the Republic Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 11 SENDAI, Japan – 13th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 12 MEXICO CITY - Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia to visit Mexico. (To March 14)

WASHINGTON DC - Polish president Andrzej Duda and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at White House. TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda gives opening remarks and appears a panel discussion at an international symposium in Tokyo hosted by Genron NPO - 0400 GMT.

BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 14

** TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda joins a panel discussion during the "Tokyo Roundtable on Capital Market and Financial Reform in Asia" hosted by OECD and Asian Development Bank Institute. – 0100 GMT - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 15

DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 18). GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting. DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 13th anniversary of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. RUSSIAN FEDERATION - Russian Presidency Election. (To Mar. 17)

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 16 HALABJA, Iraq – 36th anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 17

ITALY - Anniversary of the unification of Italy. MALDIVES - Maldivian People's Council Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 18 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MARCH 19 EGYPT – 13th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. BERLIN - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discusses the topic "Is Europe being left behind?" at the EUROPE 2024 media summit – 0910 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20 BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck discusses European competitiveness at a German media summit called EUROPE 2024. – 1630 GMT BRUSSELS – EU Tripartite Social Summit. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 21 BRUSSELS - European Council (To Mar. 22) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 22 GLOBAL - World Water Day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MARCH 23 SLOVAKIA - Slovakian Presidency election.

GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 24

GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 29

DUBAI - HORSE RACING - 2024 Dubai World Cup. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 2

LUANG PRABANG, Laos - 11th ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting (11th AFMGM) (To Apr. 5) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

SOUTH KOREA - South Korean National Assembly Election. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a state visit.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 11

LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 12 LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, APRIL 13 TOGO - Togolese National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 15 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of energy ministers. (To Apr. 16) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17 BRUSSELS - Special European Council. (to Apr. 18) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 18 WASHINGTON DC - G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 19

WASHINGTON DC - Annual meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Spring meetings. (To Apr. 21) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 21 ECUADOR – Ecuador Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 22 NEW YORK, United states - Economic and Social Council, Annual Economic and Social Council forum on financing for development follow-up, including the special high-level meeting of the Council with the World Bank, IMF, WTO and UNCTAD. (To Apr. 25)

