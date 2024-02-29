White House: reported firing on Gazans waiting for aid a 'serious incident'

The White House said on Thursday it is looking into reports of Israeli fire on Palestinians waiting for aid near Gaza City, describing it as a "serious incident."

"We mourn the loss of innocent life and recognize the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where innocent Palestinians are just trying to feed their families," a White House National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement.

"This underscores the importance of expanding and sustaining the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, including through a potential temporary ceasefire."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)