White House: reported firing on Gazans waiting for aid a 'serious incident'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-02-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 20:02 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House said on Thursday it is looking into reports of Israeli fire on Palestinians waiting for aid near Gaza City, describing it as a "serious incident."

"We mourn the loss of innocent life and recognize the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where innocent Palestinians are just trying to feed their families," a White House National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement.

"This underscores the importance of expanding and sustaining the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, including through a potential temporary ceasefire."

