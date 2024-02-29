Left Menu

Will hold rallies in multiple states against Centre's policies: INDIA bloc youth wings

The India Youth Front, an umbrella group representing around 15 INDIA bloc parties youth wings, on Thursday held a meeting at central Delhi, and said they will hold rallies in multiple states against the Centres policies in the coming days.The IYF has decided to form a central coordination committee and that Dheeraj Sharma, president of Nationalist Youth Congress, will be the IYFs convenor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-02-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 20:50 IST
Will hold rallies in multiple states against Centre's policies: INDIA bloc youth wings
  • Country:
  • India

The India Youth Front, an umbrella group representing around 15 INDIA bloc parties' youth wings, on Thursday held a meeting at central Delhi, and said they will hold rallies in multiple states against the Centre's policies in the coming days.

The IYF has decided to form a central coordination committee and that Dheeraj Sharma, president of Nationalist Youth Congress, will be the IYF's convenor. ''We had decided that we would take out a big rally in support of the youth at Jantar Mantar but we did not get the permission citing Section 144 (prohibitory orders). Today, they have cancelled our permission in Delhi. Sharma said the IYF will hold a big rally in every state in the country against the central government under a 'Yuva Halla Bol' programme. ''I have given the responsibility of the convenor of IYF. It is a big responsibility and I assure you that I will work to fulfil those responsibilities. We will form committees at the central and state levels and we will take those committees to the block and village levels. ''We will try to take the government's anti-youth policy to every home under the coordination committees. We will launch some campaigns,'' Sharma said.

He said that they will hold rallies in Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Karnataka in March and added that there will be a big rally in Haryana in support of farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue in Brazil as cases surge; In delicate China play, Reckitt turns to livestreaming to sell condoms; US FDA chief very concerned about fake weight loss drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

 Global
3
G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

 Global
4
Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at 'non-zero'

Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at '...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024