Names wrongly being struck off voters' lists, KPCC chief complains to Chief Electoral Officer

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-02-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 22:19 IST
KPCC chief K Sudhakaran has lodged a complaint with the state's Chief Electoral Officer alleging that a large number of names have been wrongfully deleted from the voters' list, especially in constituencies of the northern Kerala district of Kannur, the Congress party said in a statement on Thursday.

In the complaint, Sudhakaran alleged that voters were being disenfranchised based on false information given by booth-level officers who claimed that certain voters were not present at their given addresses, the statement said.

''Such anti-democratic practices are rampant in all constituencies of Kannur district, especially in Dharmadam assembly constituency,'' the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief alleged.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan represents the Dharmadam assembly constituency in Kannur.

The widespread deletion of names from the voters' list goes against the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, Sudhakaran said and sought action to stop voters from being disenfranchised, the statement added.

