Sinéad O'Connor's label asks Trump to stop using her music

Late Irish singer and activist Sinéad O'Connor's label demanded Donald Trump to stop using her music in political rallies, adding her to a list of artists from Taylor Swift to Rihanna who have denounced the former U.S. president.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-03-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 21:50 IST
Late Irish singer and activist Sinéad O'Connor's label demanded Donald Trump to stop using her music in political rallies, adding her to a list of artists from Taylor Swift to Rihanna who have denounced the former U.S. president. The Dublin native, who was known for her outspoken views on religion, sex, feminism and war, would have been "disgusted, hurt, and insulted" to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a "biblical devil," the statement said.

Her longtime label Chrysalis Records and estate expressed "outrage" in a joint statement that Trump - the U.S. Republican frontrunner - had been playing her 1990 chart-topping hit "Nothing Compares 2 U" at his rallies. "Throughout her life, it is well known that Sinéad O'Connor lived by a fierce moral code defined by honesty, kindness, fairness, and decency towards her fellow human beings," they said on behalf of the singer, who died last July at the age of 56.

"As the guardians of her legacy, we demand that Donald Trump, and his associates desist from using her music immediately." The statement comes as Trump scored wins in Michigan, Missouri and Idaho Republican caucuses on Saturday, moving him closer to becoming his party's White House standard-bearer and a likely general election rematch with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Many artists, or their representatives, have voiced similar objection to their compositions being played at Trump events over the years, including late American singer-guitarist Tom Petty, British singer-songwriter Adele, and rock band R.E.M.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

