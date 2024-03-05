Sandeshkhali violence: NCW chief meets Prez, recommends President's rule in WB
National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma met President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday and recommended Presidents rule in West Bengal over the Sandeshkhali violence.Previously, the National Commission for Scheduled Caste NCSC had also recommended President rule in the TMC-ruled state.Speaking to PTI after meeting the President, Sharma said the situation in West Bengals Sandeshkhali is still very dire.Sandeshkhali is not an isolated incident.
- Country:
- India
National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma met President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday and recommended President's rule in West Bengal over the Sandeshkhali violence.
Previously, the National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC) had also recommended President rule in the TMC-ruled state.
Speaking to PTI after meeting the President, Sharma said the situation in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali is still very dire.
''Sandeshkhali is not an isolated incident. Previously also many incidents of violence have been reported in the state and no action has been taken by the state government. Hence, NCW recommended to President Droupadi Murmu to impose President's rule in the state,'' she said.
Sharma said the President told her that she is aware of the situation in the state and is closely monitoring it. A large number of women in Sandeshkhali have claimed that TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his ''gang'' captured swathes of land by force, besides ''sexually harassing'' them.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'Peace Home' opened at Raj Bhavan as temporary shelter for Sandeshkhali victims
President Droupadi Murmu visits cellular jail in Andaman
Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali
"We will abide by the court order": LoP Suvendu Adhikari on BJP's Sandeshkhali visit
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat stopped by police from going to trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in Bengal.