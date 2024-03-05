Biden says ceasefire deal is in hands of Hamas
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 22:52 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that a deal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages is in the hands of Hamas, and a ceasefire was necessary to get more aid into Gaza.
"We must get more aid into Gaza," Biden told reporters.
