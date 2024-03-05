Left Menu

"Centre consistently working towards a peaceful North East": Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the Government of India has been consistently working towards making the North East a violence-free, extremism-free, and conflict-free region over the past decade. Dr Saha said this while addressing the Tripura Legislative Assembly regarding the tripartite agreement signed between the Government of India, the Government of Tripura, and Tipra Motha.

"Centre consistently working towards a peaceful North East": Tripura CM Manik Saha
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The tripartite agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on March 2, 2024. Chief Minister Dr. Saha, Minister of Tribal Welfare Bikas Debbarma, and Minister of Cooperatives Shukla Charan Noatia were present during the signing.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Tipra Motha by Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, Bijay Kumar Hrangkhwal, and Leader of Opposition Animesh Debbarma. On behalf of the state government, Chief Secretary J K. Sinha and Piyush Goyal, Additional Secretary (NE), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, signed on behalf of the Central Government. "The Government of India has been continuously working to make the North East a violence-free, extremism-free, and conflict-free region for the past decade. During this period, several thousand individuals from various organisations in the North East have abandoned the path of violence and joined the mainstream of development. This agreement was necessary given the present times. I believe this agreement will play a crucial role in making Tripura 'Ek Tripura, Srestha Tripura'," said Dr. Saha.

Dr Saha also expressed his sincere gratitude and thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Shah for executing this historic agreement and congratulated the leaders of Tipra Motha. "For the proper implementation of this agreement and to maintain a harmonious environment in the state, the concerned parties shall refrain from any kind of agitation/protest from the date of signing of the agreement. With this agreement, we have taken another step towards 'Ek Tripura, Srestha Tripura'," he added. (ANI)

