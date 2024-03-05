Navalny died his own death, Russian spy chief says -RIA

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died his own death, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) chief Sergei Naryshkin was quoted by state-run RIA news agency as saying on Tuesday.

"I don't think this was some kind of special plan, but unfortunately, people have a peculiarity: sooner or later life ends, they die. Navalny died a natural death, yes," Naryshkin said, answering a question about whether any forces in the West were involved in Navalny's death. (Writing by Maxim Rodionov Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)