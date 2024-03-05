Navalny died his own death, Russian spy chief says -RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-03-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 23:35 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died his own death, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) chief Sergei Naryshkin was quoted by state-run RIA news agency as saying on Tuesday.
"I don't think this was some kind of special plan, but unfortunately, people have a peculiarity: sooner or later life ends, they die. Navalny died a natural death, yes," Naryshkin said, answering a question about whether any forces in the West were involved in Navalny's death. (Writing by Maxim Rodionov Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine wants EU, Japan to sanction Russia after Navalny's death, PM Shmyhal says
Putin gave Kim Jong Un a Russian-made car in a show of their special ties, North Korea says
Navalny's wife accuses Putin of killing her husband with Novichok; vows to fight for "free Russia"
Putin gifts Russian-made car to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Russia hands over 11 Children to Ukraine with Qatar's Aid