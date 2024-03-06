Peru president taps OAS representative as new prime minister
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte named the country's representative to the Organization of American States (OAS) as the new prime minister on Wednesday, a day after the previous prime minister stepped down amid accusations of corruption.
Gustavo Adrianzen will be Peru's latest prime minister, after Alberto Otarola resigned after an audio came out of the official appearing to influence the awarding of government contracts.
