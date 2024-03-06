Left Menu

India can become symbol of prosperity, innovation and social harmony on world stage: Om Birla

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 20:41 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday addressed the closing ceremony of the National Youth Parliament Festival here and stressed on the role of youth in making India a developed nation.

Congratulating the participants and winners who reached the final round after tough competition at the regional and state level, Birla appreciated the enthusiasm of the youth.

''With the energy, enthusiasm and determination of the youth, India can become a symbol of prosperity, innovation and social harmony on the world stage in the future,'' Birla said, according to an official statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

He also said in the present era of technological advancement and innovation, it is necessary for the youth to step forward and establish India as a leading country in technology, innovation, Artificial Intelligence, startups and related fields.

Expressing confidence in the students' ability to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of making the India a developed nation by 2047, Birla urged them to use their skills to make the nation a leader in global development.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and sports Anurag Thakur was also present at the event.

The National Youth Parliament Festival was organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in the Central Hall of the Constitution House.

