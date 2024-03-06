Left Menu

Peru president taps OAS representative as new prime minister

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte named the country's representative to the Organization of American States (OAS), Gustavo Adrianzen, as the new prime minister on Wednesday, a day after the prior prime minister stepped down amid corruption accusations.

Former prime minister Alberto Otarola resigned after a local TV station released an audio recording where he can be heard attempting to influence the awarding of government work contracts, which critics slammed as illegal. Otarola has denied wrongdoing.

Boluarte confirmed the rest of her current cabinet in their roles, including economy minister Jose Arista and energy and mines minister Romulo Mucho.

