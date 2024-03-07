Left Menu

Senegal's Constitutional Council confirms March 24 as presidential election date

Senegal's Constitutional Council on Thursday confirmed March 24 as the new date for the West African nation's presidential election, it said in a statement. Uncertainty over the date of the vote has gripped the West African country since early February, when the authorities' thwarted bid to postpone the Feb. 25 poll by 10 months provoked widespread unrest and warnings of democratic backsliding.

Updated: 07-03-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 20:31 IST
Senegal's Constitutional Council on Thursday confirmed March 24 as the new date for the West African nation's presidential election, it said in a statement.

Uncertainty over the date of the vote has gripped the West African country since early February, when the authorities' thwarted bid to postpone the Feb. 25 poll by 10 months provoked widespread unrest and warnings of democratic backsliding. President Macky Sall on Wednesday told the government the election would be held on March 24 and the council's confirmation of this date will allow the 19 candidates to launch their campaigns.

"From this evening onwards, I will be devoting myself fully to preparing for the presidential election ... to ensure a victory in the first round," said the ruling Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY) coalition's candidate Amadou Ba in a statement late on Wednesday.

