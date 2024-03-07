Left Menu

Assam: AASU, 30 other groups take out bike rallies to protest against CAA

All Assam Students Union AASU and 30 other groups on Thursday took out bike rallies in various parts of the state to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.Apart from Guwahati, the rallies were organised in almost all district headquarters of the state and demanded the repeal of the Act as well as the implementation of the Assam Accord in letter and spirit.Assam is not a place for illegal Bangladeshis.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-03-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 21:59 IST
All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and 30 other groups on Thursday took out bike rallies in various parts of the state to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Apart from Guwahati, the rallies were organised in almost all district headquarters of the state and demanded the repeal of the Act as well as the implementation of the Assam Accord in letter and spirit.

''Assam is not a place for illegal Bangladeshis. We cannot accept the CAA. If the Centre notifies the CAA rules and imposes the Act, our agitation will continue more aggressively,'' AASU president Utpal Sarma said.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to Assam on Friday, the AASU and the 30 groups will illuminate the portraits of five youths, who were killed in police firing during anti-CAA protests in 2019, he added.

The AASU and 30 other groups had, last week, announced a series of protest programmes against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The move by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre to amend the Citizenship Act stirred a hornet's nest in the northeast region and protests were held in several northeastern states. The indigenous people of the region were scared that if the CAA was implemented, it would endanger their identity and livelihood.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants - Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis- from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who arrived in India till December 31, 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

