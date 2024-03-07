Modi's guarantee means guarantee of self-reliant India: Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held an impressive road show here on Thursday as part of Nari Shakti Mahotsav (Women Empowerment Festival) and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee is the guarantee of a developed India.

''Modi's guarantee starts when all hope is lost. His guarantee is not a formula designed to win elections. It is the faith of the poor.

''Today every poor person in the country knows that Modi's guarantees can be trusted. It is from this faith of the poor that we and all of you get energy. Modi's guarantee means the guarantee of self-reliant India,'' he said.

The road show was held from Tyagi Road up to Bannu school ground with thousands of people lining the streets along the route to shower flowers on the chief minister.

Tehri MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal and MLAs Umesh Sharma Kau, Khajan Das and Sahdev Singh Pundir were on the open jeep with Dhami during the road show.

The chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various schemes worth more than Rs 1,000 crore for the district at Bannu School ground.

Altogether, the 600 schemes are worth Rs 1,055.57 crore.

Of these, 270 schemes worth Rs 617.05 crore were inaugurated and the foundation stone of 330 schemes worth Rs 438.52 crore was laid.

The schemes will prove to be a milestone in the development of not only Dehradun but also the surrounding areas, Dhami said.

''I am happy that today women in remote villages of the state are forming self-help groups and giving impetus to the rural economy through cottage industries. Women have never had any shortage of skills and now these skills are strengthening their and their families' economy,'' he said.

From financial self-reliance to social security, quality healthcare to housing, education to entrepreneurship, many efforts have been made to place women at the forefront of India's development journey, he said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, about 23 crore women across the country have been linked to banks through Jan Dhan accounts. Under his leadership, the government has worked to advance women in every field, he said.

