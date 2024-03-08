Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump cannot delay enforcement of $83.3 million verdict in E. Jean Carroll case

A federal judge on Thursday denied Donald Trump's request to delay enforcement of the writer E. Jean Carroll's $83.3 million verdict in her recent defamation case. The decision by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan adds to pressure on the former U.S. president to line up an acceptable bond by Monday so he can appeal.

US House Democrats probe alleged Starlink use by Russia

U.S. House Democrats are investigating SpaceX over whether it was doing enough to prevent Russia from utilizing Starlink satellite internet service as part of Moscow's ongoing war against Ukraine, two lawmakers said on Thursday. In a letter to the company, the two Democrats said Ukrainian intelligence officials' allegations that Russian military forces used Starlink's terminals in eastern Ukraine were alarming and that the deployment could violate U.S. sanctions.

Centrist 'No Labels' group to move ahead with US presidential bid, sources say

The centrist group No Labels is expected to announce on Friday it will move forward with a presidential bid for November's U.S. election, but will stop short of naming candidates, two sources familiar with the matter said. Friday marks the beginning of the most critical stretch for the centrist group since it announced its shift from Washington bipartisan cheerleader to a presidential party hoping to seize on America's dissatisfaction with the likely nominees from the nation's two major political parties.

In State of the Union, Biden seeks contrast with Trump on abortion, democracy

President Joe Biden will pledge on Thursday to make abortion rights the law of the land and to slam former President Donald Trump's vision for America in his last State of the Union address before the U.S. election, according to excerpts. Biden's annual address, an event that stems from the U.S. Constitution's requirement that a president report to Congress "from time to time," will be at 9 p.m. ET (0200 GMT on Friday) before a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate, and a televised audience.

Leading creator of child porn on 'dark web' convicted in Nevada

A man accused of victimizing dozens of minors as the leading purveyor of child sexual abuse material on the "dark web" between 2018 and 2021 was convicted on Thursday of multiple counts of child pornography and exploitation by a federal court jury in Nevada. James Patrick Burns, 55, of Sparks, Nevada, who was already a registered sex offender, faces a prison term of 25 years to life when he is sentenced on June 10, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Nevada said in announcing the conviction.

Biden aims at Trump in State of the Union, without mentioning his name

U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech on Thursday evening aims to remind Americans how the economy has recovered since the COVID-19 pandemic, and draw a sharp contrast between himself and Republican candidate Donald Trump. Biden, 81, is not expected to mention Trump, 77, by name, but excerpts released by the White House ahead of the 9 p.m. ET (0200 GMT on Friday) speech show him making clear jabs at Trump:

Former Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch, 92, gets engaged

Former Fox and News Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch, 92, got engaged to his girlfriend, Elena Zhukova, a spokesman said on Thursday. The wedding will be held in California, at Murdoch's vineyard and estate, Moraga, the spokesman said.

Factbox-What to watch for in Biden's State of the Union address

President Joe Biden on Thursday will deliver his last State of the Union address before the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Here are a few things to look for in the speech: WHAT SPECIAL GUESTS COME?

US Justice Dept to offer more rewards to corporate whistleblowers

The U.S. Justice Department is expanding its whistleblower program to coax more tipsters to disclose corporate misconduct by offering monetary rewards, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Thursday. The Justice Department is already authorized to dole out awards for information that leads to forfeitures of assets, but the agency has used it sparingly. The plan now is to launch a Justice Department-run whistleblower rewards program later this year, Monaco said at a conference of lawyers on Thursday.

Trump prosecutor calls immunity bid in documents case a delay tactic

U.S. prosecutors on Thursday accused Donald Trump of bringing a "frivolous" claim of presidential immunity in the criminal case accusing him of mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House. The move by Special Counsel Jack Smith is an effort to block the former president from using an immunity claim to delay trial, after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments next month on his claims of immunity in a separate case accusing him of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

