"TDP, BJP and Jana Sena will come to power this time in Andhra," says TDP spokesperson

TDP National Spokesperson Prem Kumar Jain on Friday said that TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party will this time come to power in Andhra Pradesh when Assembly elections are held in the southern state. Speaking on the possibilities of a tie-up between BJP and TDP for the Lok Sabha elections, he told ANI, "As per the information, undoubtedly, there is going to be an alliance between the BJP and TDP. At any time, we may get the information (its confirmation)."

He also lashed out at the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government. "Whatever the Andhra Pradesh public has seen during the five years of misgovernance under the YS Reddy government, undoubtedly, the government will have to pay its price (when the people will come out to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections).

"TDP, BJP and the Jana Sena will this time come to power in Andhra Pradesh," Jain added. Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chief JP Nadda in Delhi.

The meeting took place on Thursday. There are speculations that the TDP is likely to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP which was part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance till 2018, evinced interest in reviving the alliance after suffering a crushing defeat in the 2019 elections. There has been talk of a triparty alliance between the regional parties and BJP for some time.

Actor Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party, which has been a member of the NDA, has already joined hands with the TDP. The state has 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats.

Lok Sabha elections are expected to be held in April-May. The ruling party is eyeing a third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has set a target for winning 370 seats on its own and 400 with allies. (ANI)

