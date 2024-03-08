Congress constitutes election committees for Uttar Pradesh ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The Congress on Friday approved the proposal for the constitution of the Political Affairs Committee and Pradesh Election Committee of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee. "Congress President has approved the proposal of the constitution of the Political Affairs Committee and Pradesh Election Committee of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," an official statement from the party said.

Meanwhile, Congress released its first list of candidates for 39 Lok Sabha constituencies. The names have been announced for Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshwadeep, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Telangana and Tripura.

Of the total 39 candidates announced, 16 are from Kerala, seven from Karnataka six from Chhattisgarh, and four from Telangana. Two from Meghalaya and one each from Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim and Lakshwadeep.Out of 11 seats in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged nine seats in the Lok Sabha polls in 2019; while the Congress won two of them.

The BJP, in its first candidate list, fielded all 11 candidates from Chhattisgarh, including Santosh Pandey from Rajnandgaon. The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

