Left Menu

"Nobody ever imagined we would unfurl Tricolour in Kashmir Valley...": Jitendra Singh

Highlighting the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in 2019, which made all the constitutional provisions applicable to it by taking away its 'special status', Union Minister and Party MP Jitendra Singh said on Friday that nobody had ever imagined that the Tricolour would be hoisted in the valley.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 23:08 IST
"Nobody ever imagined we would unfurl Tricolour in Kashmir Valley...": Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Highlighting the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in 2019, which made all the constitutional provisions applicable to it by taking away its 'special status', Union Minister and Party MP Jitendra Singh said on Friday that nobody had ever imagined that the Tricolour would be hoisted in the valley. "Nobody had ever imagined that the Tricolour would be hoisted in the valley. People used to say that if we hoisted the Tricolour here, there would be bloodshed. Now, all of them have joined the BJP. This is the change," Singh said while speaking to reporters.

Singh, who has been repeated by the BJP from the Udhampur constituency, exuded confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would win over 400 seats in the coming Lok Sabha polls. "BJP works under a system. This is a confident party. We are contesting the elections in a disciplined manner. PM Narendra Modi will win this election unanimously and will become PM with more than 400 seats," he said.

Singh has been representing the Udhampur constituency since 2014, when he was first elected as an MP from here. Out of six parliamentary seats in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP bagged three seats--Ladakh, Udhampur and Jammu--while the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) bagged the other three seats--Baramulla, Srinagar and Anantnag.

The Congress, meanwhile, drew a blank in the union territory. The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024