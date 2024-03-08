"Nobody ever imagined we would unfurl Tricolour in Kashmir Valley...": Jitendra Singh

Highlighting the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in 2019, which made all the constitutional provisions applicable to it by taking away its 'special status', Union Minister and Party MP Jitendra Singh said on Friday that nobody had ever imagined that the Tricolour would be hoisted in the valley. "Nobody had ever imagined that the Tricolour would be hoisted in the valley. People used to say that if we hoisted the Tricolour here, there would be bloodshed. Now, all of them have joined the BJP. This is the change," Singh said while speaking to reporters.

Singh, who has been repeated by the BJP from the Udhampur constituency, exuded confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would win over 400 seats in the coming Lok Sabha polls. "BJP works under a system. This is a confident party. We are contesting the elections in a disciplined manner. PM Narendra Modi will win this election unanimously and will become PM with more than 400 seats," he said.

Singh has been representing the Udhampur constituency since 2014, when he was first elected as an MP from here. Out of six parliamentary seats in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP bagged three seats--Ladakh, Udhampur and Jammu--while the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) bagged the other three seats--Baramulla, Srinagar and Anantnag.

The Congress, meanwhile, drew a blank in the union territory. The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

