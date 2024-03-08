"Election-driven decision": Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on PM Modi slashing LPG cylinder price

Adding to the Opposition barbs over the Centre's decision to reduce the price of domestic LPG by Rs 100 on International Women's Day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday called the move 'election-driven'. While the Centre sought to delink Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a reduction in the price of cooking gas from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Opposition questioned the timing of the decision.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Chaturvedi said, "This is an election-driven decision as opposed to one taken keeping the interests of women at heart. Women across the country have been demanding a reduction in the price of LPG cylinders for a while now." Accusing PM Modi of failing to tame the 'runaway' inflation numbers in the country despite holding office for two straight terms at the Centre, the Sena (UBT) MP added, "It has been nine and a half years since PM Modi raised the issue of tackling inflation. Today, be it women, men, households or families, all are bearing the brunt of runaway inflation. Expenses are going up with no commensurate rise in incomes."

Chaturvedi pointed out that the price of LPG cylinders has increased significantly in recent times and a nominal rate revision, as announced by PM Modi, will not help in easing the burden of middle-class households. "In 2014, the price of an LPG cylinder was Rs 400. Now, it has risen to three times as much. Even if the rate is revised by Rs 100 per cylinder, the people will still have to bear the brunt of inflation. This decision was taken only because we are in an election season," Sena (UBT) MP said.

However, welcoming the decision, she said the Centre finally yielded to a demand being made by the Opposition. "The Opposition and people across the country had been asking for a reduction in the price of LPG for a long time. Finally, our cries reached their ears. I welcome this step," Chaturvedi said.

In a big announcement on Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced earlier on Friday that the price of domestic LPG per cylinder prices has been reduced by Rs 100. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a statement, emphasised that this reduction aims not only at making cooking gas more affordable but also supporting the well-being of families and contributing to a healthier environment.

"Today, on Women's Day, our government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti," PM Modi posted from his X handle on Friday. "By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring 'Ease of Living' for them," he added.

"The central government has provided 14.17 crore free LPG refills across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana," read an official statement earlier. "The government had provided upto to three free refills to PMUY beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package from April 2020 to December 2020 etc. Under this scheme, 14.17 crore free refills were provided across the country," Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli, stated in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha earlier. (ANI)

