Turkey's Erdogan says March election will be his final, state media reports
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said local elections scheduled for March 31 would be his last vote, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Friday. Erdogan, modern Turkey's most successful politician, has led the country for more than two decades.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said local elections scheduled for March 31 would be his last vote, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.
Erdogan, modern Turkey's most successful politician, has led the country for more than two decades. A winner of more than a dozen elections since 2002, Erdogan was re-elected for a five-year term during hotly contested elections in May 2023.
"This is a final for me, under the mandate given by the law this is my last election," Erdogan said. "The result that will come out will be the transferring of a legacy to my siblings who will come after me," he was cited as saying by Anadolu.
