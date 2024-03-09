Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Erdogan offers to host Ukraine-Russia peace summit after meeting Zelenskiy

Turkey is ready to host a summit between Ukraine and Russia to end the war, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Istanbul. In a meeting lasting about an hour, Erdogan and Zelenskiy discussed developments in the Ukraine-Russia war, shipping security in the Black Sea including the defunct grain deal, and defence industry cooperation, according to the two sides.

UNRWA report says Israel coerced some agency employees to falsely admit Hamas links

The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees said some employees released into Gaza from Israeli detention reported having been pressured by Israeli authorities into falsely stating that the agency has Hamas links and that staff took part in the Oct. 7 attacks. The assertions are contained in a report by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) reviewed by Reuters and dated February 2024 which detailed allegations of mistreatment in Israeli detention made by unidentified Palestinians, including several working for UNRWA.

Portuguese parties wrap up campaign ahead of Sunday's election

Surrounded by upbeat supporters, Portuguese party leaders braved the pouring rain on Friday to wrap up two weeks of campaigning for what is set to be a tight election that could end eight years of Socialist rule. Sunday's race, two years ahead of schedule, was called when Socialist premier Antonio Costa resigned in November over an investigation into alleged illegalities in his government's handling of large investment projects.

Biden's port for aid to Gaza might not be ready for 60 days: Pentagon

U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to build a floating U.S. military port to speed up aid to Gaza could take up to 60 days to become a reality and involve more than 1,000 American troops, the Pentagon said on Friday. The Pentagon offered the timeline a day after Biden announced the initiative in his State of the Union speech, as he seeks to cool anger in his Democratic Party over his staunch support for Israel's offensive in Gaza since Oct. 7.

EU sees maritime aid corridor to Gaza opening this weekend amid famine fears

The head of the European Commission said on Friday a maritime aid corridor could start operating between Cyprus and Gaza this weekend, part of accelerating Western efforts to relieve the humanitarian crisis in the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave. Ursula von der Leyen's comments came a day after President Joe Biden announced plans for the U.S. military to build a "temporary pier" on Gaza's Mediterranean coast, amid U.N. warnings of famine among the territory's 2.3 million people.

Thousands of pregnant women at risk in Haiti's paralyzed capital, UN says

Nearly 3,000 pregnant women in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, risk being cut off from essential healthcare if the current gang war-driven paralysis of the city continues, the United Nations said on Friday. Haiti's government extended a state of emergency on Thursday amid mass lootings and attacks on police stations. Armed gangs are calling for the overthrow of the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who is in Puerto Rico, apparently unable to return to the country and struggling to rally international support.

As UN urges Sudan truce, Russia and China cite Gaza

The United Nations Security Council on Friday called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Sudan, prompting China to remind it not to forget about the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and Russia to accuse the United States of double standards. Russia abstained, while the remaining 14 council members voted in favor of the British-drafted resolution that called for an immediate cessation of hostilities during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which begins early next week.

Biden predicts "come to Jesus" meeting with Netanyahu over Gaza aid

President Joe Biden said he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the two of them were headed for a "come to Jesus" meeting over the issue of getting humanitarian aid into Gaza, according to a video clip posted on Friday. Biden was recorded making the comment on Thursday night while on Capitol Hill for his State of the Union speech in what appeared to be a further sign of his frustration at dealing with Netanyahu over the issue of Gaza.

Safety at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant worsening, Ukraine says

Safety at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine is worsening daily, Ukraine's energy minister said on Friday, pledging to keep pressuring Russia at the U.N. nuclear watchdog to withdraw from the site. The International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution late on Thursday condemning Russia's occupation of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant and expressing "grave concern" at lack of staffing and maintenance two years after its capture.

Honduras ex-President Hernandez convicted at US drugs trial

Former Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez was found guilty on Friday of drug trafficking conspiracy by a U.S. jury, cementing the onetime U.S. ally's fall from grace. Jurors in federal court in Manhattan needed about two days to reach a verdict, following a two-week trial.

