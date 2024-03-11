May Ramzan bring peace, prosperity, happiness in everyone's life: Dhankhar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday extended his greetings on the eve of Ramzan and expressed hope that the holy month brings peace, prosperity and happiness in everyone's life.

The holy Islamic month of Ramzan begins on Tuesday after the Ramzan moon was sighted in various parts of the country on Monday.

''I convey my greetings and good wishes to all as we embark on the sacred journey of the holy month of Ramzan,'' Dhankhar said in a post on X.

He expressed hope that Ramzan brings peace, prosperity and happiness in everyone's life.

