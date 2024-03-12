Political realignment on cards in Haryana, BJP-JJP alliance at break point

Fast paced political developments are taking place in Haryana with trouble in the ruling coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). Sources say that the alliance is at a break point with Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala of the JJP returning his official carcade. According to the said sources the next few hours are critical in the state and there could be changes in the State cabinet with the imminent exit of the JJP.

The BJP has rushed its office bearers Tarun Chugh and Union Minister Arjun Munda to take stock of the situation, and likelihood is high of a meeting of the BJP legislators as well. BJP Haryana- in-charge Biplab Deb is expected to be present at the meeting. The Raj Bhavan in the state is on alert mode as parties are expected to call on the governor. After meeting Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat on Tuesday claimed that the BJP-JJP alliance is at break point but some independent MLAs who support the ML Khattar government will ensure its survival.

"I met the Chief Minister yesterday. We have already extended our support to CM Manohar Lal-led government. We also discussed the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections. I got the impression that the process of breaking the alliance with JJP has already started," Haryana Independent MLA Nayan Rawat said on Tuesday after his meeting with the Chief Minister Nayan Pal Rawat was elected to the Haryana Legislative Assembly from Prithla in the 2019 Haryana Legislative Assembly election as a member and Independent candidate.

Another independent MLA Dharampal Gonder said that the independent MLA were already supporting the BJP led government. Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) MLA Gopal Kanda claimed that the alliance between the BJP and the JJP was at break point but the BJP can win all 10 Lok Sabha seats from the state on its own. He also said that there would be another meeting with the Chief Minister after which future course of action will be determined.

Sirsa MLA and President-Haryana Lokhit Party, Gopal Kanda said, "...I think the alliance (BJP-JJP) has almost broken. In Lok Sabha elections, BJP will win all 10 seats. Even without JJP, the Haryana government will stay, and all independent candidates will continue to support BJP." In the 90 member Haryana Assembly the BJP has 41 MLAs. It also enjoys the support of 5 independent MLAs and the HLP MLA Gopal Kanda.

Meanwhile, according to the sources, the Jannayak Janta Party has called for a meeting in Delhi at the residence of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. On March 10 trouble in the BJP Haryana unit was flagged when Brijendra Singh, the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Haryana's Hisar joined the Congress after resigning from the ruling party.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won all 10 parliamentary seats while JJP, which had contested the elections in alliance with AAP, could not put up a fight on 7 seats it contested. The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held sometime between April and May this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)