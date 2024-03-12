Thai media: thailand election commission to ask court to disband move forward party
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 12-03-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 12:26 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
Thailand's Election Commission will on Tuesday ask the Constitutional Court to dissolve Move Forward Party, which won last year's general election.
The move follows an earlier ruling by the Constitutional Court that found the party and its former leader Pita Limjaroenrat guilty for campaigning to amend the country's strict lese majeste law.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nepalese man killed in landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba
Foreign Secretary Kwatra holds talks with Nepalese counterpart
Delhi: Foreign Secy Vinay Kwatra, Nepalese counterpart Sewa Lamsal hold bilateral; follow up on 7th India-Nepal Joint Commission meeting
Congolese journalist denied provisional release after months in detention
Senegalese president condemns violent attack against journalist