"Have full confidence that people of Chhindwara will bless me": Congress leader Nakul Nath

Congress leader Nakul Nath extended gratitude to the top leadership of the party after his party announced his candidature from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat for the upcoming polls. "It feels very good. I want to thank the party leadership for showing trust in me. I have full confidence that the people of Chhindwara will bless me in the upcoming elections," Nakul Nath told ANI.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Tuesday announced the second list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in which some prominent names including Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi have been mentioned. In Gujarat, Congress has fielded Nitishbhai Lalan from Kachchh Lok Sabha constituency, Geniben Thakor from Banaskantha, Rohan Gupta from Ahemdabad East, Bharat Makwana from Ahemdabad West, Lalitbhai Vasoya from Porbandar, Siddharth Chaudhary from Bardoli and Anantbhai Patel from Valsad.

On being announced as the candidate from Gujarat's Valsad, Congress leader Anant Patel said, "We will win this election. We will make sure to resolve the issues of this constituency. We will stay with the INDIA alliance and win this seat." The candidate from Gujarat's Porbandar, Congress leader Lalitbhai Vasoya said, "BJP does not have the support base yet it has given the ticket to a central minister (from Porbandar). I am from Porbandar and I will fight this election will full strength."

Ketan Patel, who has been fielded by Congress from Daman & Diu said, "I want to thank the high command.Priyanka Gandhi's name was decided from here, she was supposed to contest but in yesterday's CEC meeting, Sonia Gandhi said that Ketan Patel should fight from Daman. We will raise issues like unemployment, and problems faced by fishermen." In Assam, Gaurav Gogoi has been fielded from the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat. Congress has also fielded Garjan Mashhary from Kokrajhar, Rakibul Hussain from Dhubri, Deep Bayan from Barpeta, Madhab Rajbanshi from Darrang Udalguri, Mira Barthakur Goswami has been given a ticket from Guwahati Lok Sabha seat, Joyram Engleng from Diphu, Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury from Karimganj, Surjya Kanta Sarkar from Silchar, Pradyut Bordoloi from Nagaon, Roselina Tirkey from Kaziranga and Prem Lal Ganju from Sonitpur.

Mira Borthakur Goswami, Congress candidate from Guwahati said, " First of all I want to thank the central and state leadership for giving me the opportunity to contest from Guwahati constituency. I want to appear to the people of Guwahati constituency that please give me an opportunity and make me win." In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has fielded Nakul Nath who is the son of a senior party leader Kamal Nath from the Chhindwara constituency. Phool Singh Baraiya has been fielded from Bhind, whereas Pankaj Ahirwar will contest from Tikamgarh.Siddharth Kushwaha will contest from Satna, whereas Kamleshwar Patel will fight the Lok Sabha polls from Sidhi. The party has also given the ticket to Omkar Singh Markam from Mandla.

On being announced as the candidate from MP's Bhind, Congress leader Phool Singh Baraiya said, "Unemployment is a very big issue. The govt has no programme for it...Congress govt will come to power and give them jobs. Congress will also work on inflation." Rahul Kaswan who joined Congress after quitting BJP has been fielded from Rajasthan's Churu. Kaswan is a sitting MP from Churu.

On being announced as the candidate from Rajasthan's Churu, Congress leader Rahul Kaswan says, "I want to thank party president Mallikarjun Kharge for believing in me and giving me this responsibility..." Other names that have been announced from Rajasthan are Brijendra Ola from Jhunjunu, Lalit Yadav from Alwar, Sanjana Jatav from Bharatpur, Harish Chandra Meena from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Karan Singh Uchiyarda from Jodhpur.

Other names that have been announced are Rajendra Malviya from Dewas, Radheshyam Muvel from Dhar, Porlal Kharte from Khargone, and Ramu Tekam from Betul. On being announced as the candidate from MP's Betul, Congress leader Ramu Tekam said, "Inflation, unemployment and atrocities on women are the biggest issues. The people of Betul will bless us."

In Uttarakhand, Jot Singh Guntsola will contest from Tehri Garhwal. Congress has also fielded Ganesh Godiyal from Garhwal Lok Sabha seat while Pradeep Tamta will contest from Almora. On being announced as the candidate from Uttarakhand's Garhwal, Congress leader Ganesh Godiyal said, "I am fortunate that with the support of our workers and the central leadership, I have got a chance to contest from Garhwal."

Congress has also fielded Ketan Dahyabhai Patel from Daman & Diu constituency.With the announcement of 43 candidates, Congress has so far declared names on 82 Lok Sabha seats. Meanwhile, the BJP has also declared candidates for 195 Lok Sabha seats. The party also held its Central Election Committee meeting on Monday night.The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

