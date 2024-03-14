Left Menu

Spain to roll over 2023 budget for rest of this year, reports say

Without citing any sources, El Pais newspaper and La Sexta TV channel said Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who leads a minority leftist government, made the decision after the Catalonia region called an early election that may throw into disarray his support in parliament. Sanchez is dependent on unstable backing from Catalan pro-independence and other regional parties.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 14-03-2024 02:07 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 02:07 IST
Spain to roll over 2023 budget for rest of this year, reports say
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Spanish government has decided not to send an already delayed budget bill for 2024 to parliament and will focus instead on next year's spending plan as it keeps rolling over the 2023 budget, several Spanish media reported on Wednesday. Without citing any sources, El Pais newspaper and La Sexta TV channel said Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who leads a minority leftist government, made the decision after the Catalonia region called an early election that may throw into disarray his support in parliament.

Sanchez is dependent on unstable backing from Catalan pro-independence and other regional parties. Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero earlier told Cadena Ser Radio the Catalan election "could change the political chessboard" and "the sensible thing, being realistic, is to make use of all the technical work and political pre-agreements as a starting point for the 2025 (budget) proposal".

She stopped short, however, of saying there would be no new budget for 2024. Government officials were not immediately available for comment. The 2024 budget process was delayed last year as it took Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez four months to secure another term in office after an inconclusive general election in July.

The government has targeted reducing the budget deficit to 3% from 2023's 3.8%. The central bank projected on Tuesday it would drop to 3.5% this year, noting that for Spain to meet the EU recommendation that nominal growth in expenditure does not exceed 2.6%, additional measures may be necessary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

 Global
2
Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Altcoins to Watch for Big Profits in March 2024

Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Alt...

 United States
3
Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

 Global
4
Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024