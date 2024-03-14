Left Menu

Yellen says US moving to ensure domestic EV maker success despite China's exports

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2024 02:27 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 02:27 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said President Joe Biden's administration is taking steps to ensure the success of its domestic electric vehicle (EV) industry in the face of China's growing exports in the sector and heavy government subsidies. Asked whether the United States needs new tariffs on Chinese EVs, Yellen told reporters at a new battery materials plant in Kentucky: "I don't want to get ahead of where we are, but it is a commitment that President Biden has made ... that we're going to want our domestic industry to be successful."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

