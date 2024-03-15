Left Menu

Doctor clarifies "confusion" over Mamata's fall, says it was "sensation of pushing from behind"

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 13:49 IST
Doctor clarifies "confusion" over Mamata's fall, says it was "sensation of pushing from behind"
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after stating that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had a fall at her Kalighat residence ''due to some push from behind'' leading to injuries on forehead and nose, state-run SSKM Hospital director Manimoy Bandyopadhyay on Friday clarified that all he meant was that the CM may have felt ''a sensation of push''.

Banerjee, 69, suffered a grievous injury on her forehead and nose during a fall inside her Kalighat residence in South Kolkata on Thursday evening.

''This is a sensation of pushing from behind which led to the fall (of CM Banerjee). Our job is to treat and we have done that. There was a misinterpretation of what I said last evening,'' Bandyopadhyay said.

The SSKM director on Thursday evening said that Banerjee had ''a fall within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind''.

Bandypadhyay's ''push from behind'' theory sparked large-scale confusion and speculations over the cause of the Trinamool Congress supremo's fall.

She underwent three stitches on her forehead and one on her nose and was discharged following necessary medical tests, including radio imaging of her brain and ECG, at the hospital.

Banerjee, who has been advised bed rest, was reported to be clinically ''stable'' this morning as doctors said they were planning to carry out a few routine checks during the day, a senior official of the SSKM hospital said.

''The CM's health condition is stable. She had a good sleep in the night as senior doctors kept a close watch on her throughout the period. There will be another assessment of her condition,'' the official told PTI on Friday.

Asked about the speculations over the CM's fall, a police officer told PTI, ''As of now, there has been no complaint lodged in connection with her fall. We have increased the security around the CM's residence.'' Banerjee gets a ''Z+ category'' cover and has a special team of officers looking after her security and even at her residence.

The TMC on Thursday evening posted pictures of Banerjee bleeding from her forehead.

Party national general secretary and Banerjee's nephew Abhishek took her to the hospital in his vehicle and got her admitted to the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

 Global
2
French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

 France
3
US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

 United States
4
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024