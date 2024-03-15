Russia launches criminal case against woman who poured liquid into ballot box

Russian state investigators in Moscow said on Friday they had opened a criminal case against a woman who poured liquid into a ballot box.

The charge was "obstructing the exercise of electoral rights or the work of election committees," the Investigative Committee's press service reported.

The woman was detained and the Investigative Committee intends to interrogate her, the press service said.

