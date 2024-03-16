Left Menu

Congress welcomes single-phase poll schedule in Arunachal Pradesh

The party emphasised the importance of conducting the elections without any bias or undue influence from the ruling party, stressing the need for fairness and justice in the electoral process.The election machinery in the state must ensure free and fair polls devoid of all injustices and muscle power of the ruling party, the statement said.The party appealed to the state government for adequate security measures and to provide sufficient numbers of security personnel to the contesting candidates of opposition parties.

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Saturday welcomed the Election Commission's decision to hold the Lok Sabha and assembly polls in a single phase on April 19.

In a statement, the party pledged its complete cooperation to ensure a free and fair election, adhering to the Constitutional principles and guidelines set by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The party has encouraged voters to exercise their democratic right and contribute to the nation-building process by casting their valuable votes. Kon Jirjo Jotham, a spokesperson for the party, has urged the state election machinery to administer the polls impartially and transparently.

The APCC called upon the Election Commission to strictly enforce the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for all parties involved. The party emphasised the importance of conducting the elections without any bias or undue influence from the ruling party, stressing the need for fairness and justice in the electoral process.

''The election machinery in the state must ensure free and fair polls devoid of all injustices and muscle power of the ruling party,'' the statement said.

The party appealed to the state government for adequate security measures and to provide sufficient numbers of security personnel to the contesting candidates of opposition parties.

