Latin Church in Kerala says 'religious polarisation has put democracy in danger'

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-03-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 14:38 IST
  • India

The influential Latin Church in Kerala on Sunday alleged that ''religious polarisation has put democracy in danger''.

The Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese, in a circular read out during the Sunday mass, called for a day of prayer and fasting on March 22 for peace and harmony in the country.

The circular, signed by Archbishop Thomas J Netto, said religious fundamentalist organisations, divisive attitudes, and hate speeches were destroying the country's Constitution and its diversity.

''These days, the fundamental rights enshrined under the Constitution and the rights of minorities are violated, and Christians and Christian institutions are facing attacks and threats on a regular basis. In 2014, there were 147 reported incidents of violence against Christians. However, in 2023, the number of attacks went up to 687,'' the circular read.

The church called for all believers to take part in the prayer and fasting on March 22.

The Latin Church has influence in coastal areas of various constituencies, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam.

As Lok Sabha elections are around the corner, the three major political fronts — the Left-led LDF, the Congress-led UDF and the BJP-led NDA — have been trying to woo the community.

The Left government had recently withdrawn most of the cases against the community members registered during their violent protest against the Vizhinjam port.

