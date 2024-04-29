Kenya Airways suspends flights to Congo's capital over detained employees
Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 29-04-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 19:25 IST
- Country:
- Kenya
Kenya Airways said on Monday that it was suspending flights to the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa from Tuesday, after military authorities there failed to release employees who had been detained.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia expresses deep concern over military escalations in the region -statement says
The Latest | Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel
Israeli military says France helped in defence against Iranian attack
Second batch of Indian military personnel leaves Maldives: President Muizzu
Iran's military officials warn Israel and U.S. against retaliation - State TV