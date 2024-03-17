Left Menu

Former IPS officer joins BJP

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 17-03-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 16:19 IST
Former IPS officer joins BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Former IPS officer V J Chandran joined BJP in the presence of Puducherry party president S Selvaganapathy and Home Minister A Namassivayam here on Sunday.

Chandran retired as Inspector General of Police of Puducherry on May 31 last year.

''I do not have any intention to contest the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in Puducherry,'' he said mediapersons after joining the national party.

Chandran said that the priority the BJP is according to patriotism and also service to the nation attracted him much.

The BJP offers opportunities to all those intending to serve the nation and to promote partriotism, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India
4
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024