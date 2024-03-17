Former IPS officer joins BJP

Former IPS officer V J Chandran joined BJP in the presence of Puducherry party president S Selvaganapathy and Home Minister A Namassivayam here on Sunday.

Chandran retired as Inspector General of Police of Puducherry on May 31 last year.

''I do not have any intention to contest the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in Puducherry,'' he said mediapersons after joining the national party.

Chandran said that the priority the BJP is according to patriotism and also service to the nation attracted him much.

The BJP offers opportunities to all those intending to serve the nation and to promote partriotism, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)