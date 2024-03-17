Left Front nominates ex-CPI(M) MLA Rajendra Reang from East Tripura LS seat

The Left Front on Sunday announced that former CPI(M) MLA Rajendra Reang would be its nominee for East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency.

It also fielded ex-CPI(M) legislator Ratan Das for the by-poll to Ramnagar assembly seat where the by-election was necessitated, following the death of BJP MLA Surajit Dutta in December.

The voting for East Tripura Lok Sabha seat will take place on April 26 while the by-election to Ramnagar assembly constituency will be held on April 19.

''We will be fighting the election in the Lok Sabha and the by-poll under the banner of the INDIA bloc to restore democracy in the country,'' Left Front convenor Narayan Kar said at a press conference here.

Earlier, the Congress fielded its state unit president Asish Kumar Saha in West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency.

The northeastern state has two Lok Sabha seats.

''The country is facing threats from the Hindutva agenda being spearheaded by the BJP and the NDA government at the Centre. Unemployment has become a nightmare for the chores of youths while corruption has been made an order of the Modi era,'' the Left Front leader alleged. He also claimed, ''People's democratic rights have been snatched. That's why we have decided to join the INDIA bloc to take on the BJP-IPFT-Tipra Motha coalition in the state.'' Kar appealed to the electors to vote for the opposition bloc INDIA in the upcoming elections to ''prevent the BJP from destroying the secular fabric of the country''.

Saha said the party will fight the election in association with the Left Front as the Left parties are allies of the INDIA bloc.

''We will hold a meeting with Left leaders on Monday to jointly prepare a strategy for the parliamentary election and the by-poll. Once the strategy is ready, we will launch a campaign to defeat the BJP-led coalition in the state,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)