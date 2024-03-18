Left Menu

TN: Governor Ravi refuses to appoint K Ponmudy as minister

Disqualified Tamil Nadu minister and DMK senior leader K Ponmudy has been reinstated days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction and three-year jail sentence in a disproportionate asset case on March 13, 2024.

ANI | Updated: 18-03-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 10:16 IST
TN: Governor Ravi refuses to appoint K Ponmudy as minister
Governor RN Ravi and K Ponmudy. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has refused to accept the recommendation of Chief Minister MK Stalin to appoint K Ponmudy as a minister after he was reinstated as an MLA. Disqualified Tamil Nadu minister and DMK senior leader K Ponmudy had been reinstated days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction and three-year jail sentence in a disproportionate asset case on March 13, 2024.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption registered a case against Ponmudy and his wife, Visalakshi in 2011. Ponmudy again assumed the position of minister for higher education and mines during the DMK regime from 2006 to 2011.

The state legislative assembly speaker, M Appavu, reinstated Ponmudy, who will continue as a member of the Legislative Assembly. The Speaker said Ponmudy's membership has been restored in the state assembly. Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi asking for DMK senior leader Ponmudy's oath-taking as a minister.

Governor RN Ravi sent a letter to the state government on Sunday, that he cannot administer the oath of office to Ponmudy (DMK senior leader and former Higher Education Minister) as his conviction has not been struck down by the Supreme Court, citing the pendency of the case. The governor has expressed his inability to appoint Ponmudy as a minister again.

Earlier on March 1, Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition, Edappadi Palaniswami had written to Speaker Appavu in connection with the disqualification of K. Ponmudi as a member of the state assembly and the consequent announcement of a vacancy in the assembly seat. "Your office is aware of the fact that K. Ponmudi, who was elected from (76) Tirukkoyilur Assembly Constituency and who was also a minister in the present government, had been convicted of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for having assets disproportionate to the known source of income by the Madras High Court vide its order dated December 21, 2023. The Supreme Court has not stayed the order of conviction passed by the High Court," Edappadi Palaniswami said in his letter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024