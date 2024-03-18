Ayodhya constituency Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2024; voting to take place on May 20

The upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections for the Ayodhya constituency in Uttar Pradesh, one among the 80 constituencies in the state, are highly anticipated after the construction of the Ram Temple in the state. Being the largest state in India by population, Uttar Pradesh commands the highest number of Lok Sabha seats, which is 80.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demonstrated a solid majority in UP in the previous two Lok Sabha elections, gaining the majority of seats. Meanwhile, the BJP has again fielded sitting MP Lallu Singh from Ayodhya for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"The planning and preparations for the Lok Sabha polls with the party workers are underway. We are making strategies with the booth workers. Under the vision and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA is surely going to win more than 400 seats in the general elections. Ayodhya is one of the most beautiful places in the country," the sitting MP of Ayodhya said. Ayodhya (Faizabad) Lok Sabha constituency comprises five Vidhan Sabhas (legislative assemblies): Ayodhya, Bikapur, Milkipur, Rudauli and Dariyabad (Barabanki), he added.

"In Ayodhya, under the leadership of PM Modi, it is establishing its place. The connectivity of railways, roads and airports has been made at a fast pace. The Ayodhya is developing. I am confident that in the name of PM Modi and what we have worked on for the past 10 years we will win," he added. In the 2019 elections, BJP leader Lallu Singh maintained his victory by defeating Samajwadi Party leader Anand Sen Yadav. BJP candidate Lallu Singh received 529,021 votes, while SP candidate Anand Sen Yadav garnered 463,544 votes.

The Ayodhya (then Faizabad) Lok Sabha seat registered a voter turnout of 61.5 per cent. Earlier in the 2014 general elections, BJP candidate Lallu Singh won the seat by defeating SPs Mitrasen Yadav by 1,14,059 votes.

Voting for the 80 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh is set to occur in seven stages, spanning from April 19 to June 1. This electoral exercise is scheduled to take place on May 20, marking Phase 5 of the constituency election cycle.

In November 2018, the UP government changed the name of Faizabad district to Ayodhya. Earlier in the 2019 elections, proving all the arithmetic of the SP-BSP 'mahagatbandhan' in Uttar Pradesh wrong, the BJP and its ally Apna Dal(S) won 64 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats. The alliance partners, Akhilesh Yadav's party and Mayawati Party's, won 15 seats.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests. India's political landscape is undergoing a significant transition as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw near. The INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) consortium is gearing up to challenge the established National Democratic Alliance.

The elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

