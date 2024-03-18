QUOTES-Reactions abroad to Russia's presidential election

Western nations decried on Monday the outcome of Russia's presidential election after the first official results showed a landslide win for Vladimir Putin and another six-year term in office, but China welcomed them. Here are reactions from foreign governments and officials:

CHINESE PRESIDENT XI JINPING, QUOTED BY XINHUA NEWS AGENCY: "Your re-election is a full demonstration of the support of the Russian people for you. I believe that under your leadership, Russia will certainly be able to achieve greater achievements in national development and construction.

"China attaches great importance to the development of China-Russia relations and stands ready to maintain close communication with Russia to promote the sustained, healthy, stable and in-depth development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership." EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF JOSEP BORRELL:

Elections in Russia have not been free and fair and were based on repression and intimidation, Borrell said. FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTRY STATEMENT:

On vote in Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia: "France does not recognise, and will never recognise, the holding and the results of these so-called elections and reaffims its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Ukraine." It condemned the "so-called elections" held in Ukrainian regions as "a new breach of international law and of the United Nations Charter", and praised the many Russians who had peacefully protested against the election.

LITHUANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS: "In this atmosphere of non-freedom definitely there can be no elections."

WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL SPOKESPERSON: "The elections are obviously not free nor fair given how Mr. Putin has imprisoned political opponents and prevented others from running against him."

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY: "These days, the Russian dictator is simulating another election. It is clear to everyone in the world that this figure, as it has already often happened in the course of history, is simply sick for power and is doing everything to rule forever."

"There is no legitimacy in this imitation of elections and there cannot be. This person should be on trial in The Hague. That's what we have to ensure." GERMANY'S FOREIGN MINISTRY ON SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM X:

"The pseudo-election in Russia is neither free nor fair, the result will surprise nobody. Putin's rule is authoritarian, he relies on censorship, repression & violence. The "election" in the occupied territories of Ukraine are null and void and another breach of international law." BRITAIN'S FOREIGN MINISTER DAVID CAMERON ON X:

"The polls have closed in Russia, following the illegal holding of elections on Ukrainian territory, a lack of choice for voters and no independent OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) monitoring. This is not what free and fair elections look like." POLISH FOREIGN MINISTRY STATEMENT:

"From March 15-17, 2024, so-called presidential elections took place in Russia. The voting took place in conditions of extreme repression against society, making it impossible to make a free, democratic choice."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)